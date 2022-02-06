Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dale Robert Schliemann was born in Appleton, Minnesota April 30, 1932 to Robert and Martha Thielke Schliemann, the youngest of eight children. He attended school at Appleton and was in the Army with the Minnesota National Guard, when it was activated during the Korean War.
He was united in marriage to JoAnn Dalen in 1955 and they moved to Yakima in 1956. He worked for Standard Lumber Company in Wheaton and International Falls, Minnesota and for Bestway Lumber Company in Yakima, which later became Boise Cascade. JoAnn and Dale were blessed with two wonderful children, LeAnn and David.
Dale spent many happy and frustrating hours golfing at Suntides, where he had three holes-in-one and a birdie — a REAL birdie. On March 20, 1994 his long, high drive hit a goose on the fly which plummeted to earth and died. Since it was banded, he turned it in to the Dept. of Wildlife and received a “Certificate of Appreciation.”
Throughout the years, he enjoyed gun and bow hunting, bowling, pitching horseshoes, and square dancing with the Gateswingers. He spent hours in his wood-working shop and many yards in the Valley have his bird feeders. He also made furniture and hundreds of Little Nisse to decorate the tables at the Sons of Norway Lutefisk Dinner. In later years, he spent every day drinking coffee and playing pool with his buddies at the Harmon Center. He rarely missed early services at Central Lutheran Church, and at the Sons of Norway he peeled hundreds of potatoes and made thousands of cups coffee, for the lutefisk dinners.
He is survived by family and dear friends, JoAnn, LeAnn, Gary, Alex, David, Camille, Devon and Dillon.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in