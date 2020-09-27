Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dale Richard Hoffman of Yakima, WA, passed away September 18, 2020. He was widowed by Beverly Hoffman and is survived by children Tara, Amelia and Amanda. He has three step-children (one deceased), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at West Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm. No reception will follow and no flowers please. Due to Covid, no chairs are provided. Bring your own chair if you wish to be seated. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
