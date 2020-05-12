Colonial Funeral Home
The Man, The Myth, The Legend
Dale Petty reached the good old age of “93” on March “11th,” 2020. He was born in Wapato, WA to Darrel and Hilda (Smith) Petty, #2 down from the top of “5” gumps: sisters – Marcella, Deloris, and “baby” Rosie; brother – Richard Petty, who died at the age of 14. Dale received his early education at grade school in Harrah, WA, and high school at White Swan, where he excelled in all classes and sports, mainly football and catcher for the baseball team. He said he never met a teacher he didn’t like.
In 1950 Dale married his wife Evelyn Carey and started his family. After school, he went into farming. With WWII, he tried to join the army but they deferred his induction and sent him back to farm. So that is what he did, and in his spare time he began to rodeo. He was a bull rider, bareback rider, and a roper. He was never in the Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA), though he still participated in their rodeos. He was fortunate enough to never have any broken bones all the years he was in the rodeo, and for the record, he said “I never got bucked off either.” He still keeps at least 2 horses in the pasture at home (Sneakerboy and Edsol) – just to look at.
Dale’s last rodeo was back in about the late 1950s. He was born in 1927, and after growing up in the area he remembers his old buddies like Swede Carl, Art Merritt, Vernon Lawrence, and Al Carl. He still has cohorts Richard Anderson of Yakima, Doug Brown, and Jim and Bill Lawrence of White Swan.
Dale has lived in West Valley in Yakima for the last 27 years with his wife Evelyn (formerly Evelyn Carey), and other members of the family who come and go. Dale is survived by his wife, son Kimbol of Selah, daughter Eva Kaiser of Prosser, sister Rosie Evans of Yakima, brothers-in-law Mike Carey of White Swan and Tom Carey of Lodi, CA.
Farmer turns Irrigation Dealer
For 20 years he farmed, raising hay, grain, corn, and cattle, all in the White Swan/Harrah district. Then, in 1970 Dale started working at Irrigation Rentals in Toppenish under the management of Earl Derry who passed away just 2 weeks before Dale.
Dale took over the business in 1986, renaming it Petty’s Irrigation. As the longtime owner, he has shared a lot about what he has learned. Mainly, he always knew what to do with water! When the experts said “no” it won’t work, Dale made it work.
A new sign was erected on the site for Petty’s irrigation located on the east side of Toppenish, it was a silhouette of Dale Petty on a Brahma bull, constructed by Rick and Sherry Stack of Harrah Iron Works.
Best Papa Ever
A person does not just get the title of “best papa ever,” they have to earn it. Dale Petty earned that title and will forever be remembered by all of his grandchildren. He is survived by his grandchildren Eliza Radke (Petty), Kimberly, Mark, Kaz and Karla Kaiser. Great-grandchildren include Cheyanne, Whitney, and Natalie (Flournoy’s), Alex Petty, and Kali and Kassidy Kaiser of Arizona.
Many nieces and nephews including Tyler Evans of Yakima and Kristi Evans (aka Twisty Pants) of California; Susie, Doug, Dave, Shannon, Stephanie, Sharon, Jon Ross, Debby, Ken, and Todd.
Dale loved to tease these kids to death and gave them nicknames like “Boogey” and “baby.” Just ask any of his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, or nephews (like Dave or Doug Carey), each one will have a unique story to tell.
End of the Trail
Dale was still driving the 35 miles to work every day and had just enough business with the farmers in the area that he was not quite ready to retire yet.
“OH Ready”
“End of The Trail!!”
A viewing will be held on May 13th at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish from 10-12:30 PM. A graveside burial will then occur at 1 PM at Reservation Community Memorial Park.
