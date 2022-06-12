Dale Lorraine Kutch

Dale was born a twin in Seattle, WA on July 9, 1953, to Colleen Frances Aubrey and Robert L. Kutch Sr and passed away peacefully with close family by her side on May 28, 2022.
Dale lost her father early in life, but mom remarried Robert J. Buttrey who took on five children to raise and love as his own. Mom and dad added three more children and Dale naturally took up her mothering skills, helping mom and soon had two of the younger kids calling her mama. Mom always enjoyed sharing a story. When Dale was 14 years of age, she prepared a whole turkey dinner. The car broke down and they couldn't make it home in time to cook but dinner was done.
Dale was a proud twin to her brother Daniel Lawrence Kutch who was not so proud to be a twin (not in public anyway). But his and her love for each other was their own. This love once showed in a way, giving mom the same Mother's Day card one year, while living in different places.
She displayed her love for him endlessly. She had her own style and was highlighted in the Yakima Herald-Republic in 1971 for being one of the few girls to wear blue jeans to school, starting new trends. She was an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe and Shoshone Tribe and was truly proud of her heritage. If you knew and loved Dale, you knew and loved her native personality (watch that pinky finger).
Her best buddy ol pal Drucilla recalls at the age of 13, Dale told her she was going to be her best friend and Dru said, "I am?" to which Dale replied back, "Yes, you are." A relationship of best friends was formed never to be broken. Thank you, Dru, "because you prayed."
Dale found the perfect partner to share her enthusiasms and adventures in Rick Haney. They both enjoyed spending time with family, boating, being out in nature, but mostly being up at Whistle n Jacks cracking crab and hot tubbing. She loved and adored the home they shared on the hill outside of Selah, WA.
Dale has made many memories at family gatherings that will be sorely missed and let me say this, there were a lot of memories.
She is survived by Rick Haney, her older brother Robert L. Kutch, brothers Randy (Olivia) Buttrey and Steven (Geri) Buttrey, her little big sister Brenda (Todd) Edwards, and several nieces and nephews who truly miss their aunty. Dale is preceded in death by her father Robert L. Kutch, her parents Robert J. Buttrey and Delores F. Buttrey, her twin brother Daniel Lawrence Kutch, brother Anthony (Tony) Paul Kutch, sister Patricia (Patty) Lynn Kutch, nephew Darren Lee Kutch, and three angels Cody, Sara, and Justin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 4:00pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
