Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dale Edward Bouchey joined his heavenly Father in paradise on October 12, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children, in Yakima, WA. Dale was born on April 15, 1951, the eldest of seven children, to Raymond and Ilene (Shannon) Bouchey, in Yakima, WA. As a child, he was raised on the family farm in Wapato, and worked alongside his father, brother, uncle and cousins. He loved raising calves every year in the FFA program. In high school, he enjoyed being the emcee for the basketball games which later led him to one of his favorite jobs as a radio disc jockey for KENE Radio in Toppenish. He graduated from White Swan High School in 1969. In 1970, when the draft started, he enlisted voluntarily in the United States Air Force. Dale served in South Carolina and Alaska, working with heavy equipment and construction until his discharge in 1974. On December 13, 1980, he married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Dufault, to whom he was married for 41 years. Together they raised five children.
In 1983, his experience in the military led him to a job at Yakima County Public Works Department where he spent 12 years driving heavy equipment and enjoying the CB radio banter. He was the envy of his peers when he was chosen to drive the newest and largest truck in the fleet. Due to his early experiences on the farm and his meticulous care, his trucks didn’t end up in the shop for frequent maintenance or repairs as the others often did. In 1997, Dale went to work for Picatti Brothers, Inc. in the Water Quality Division, selling Kinetico water treatment equipment, and tripled their sales. In 2002, Dale and Mary Ellen purchased the Kinetico dealership from Picatti Brothers. Together, they created Quality Water Systems, and spent the next 20 years passionately serving the Yakima, Kittitas, and Klickitat counties. Their son, Mark, joined the family business, and has worked alongside them for 18 years. Dale took great pride in sharing his knowledge and expertise with his son. Dale loved being the Water Doctor; he truly cared about each and every customer, always going above and beyond to help them. Dale was happiest when with his beautiful wife, Mary Ellen. She was his absolute favorite person, and they were inseparable. They worked together every day, and loved to take long drives together, and go out for early morning breakfasts on the weekends. He was very proud of his kids and grandkids, always bragging about them to anyone who would listen. Above all, Dale was a man of great faith. He always had a word, or a scripture to share with you. His walk with the Lord brought him tremendous comfort and strength throughout any difficulty or challenge.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, his children: Danielle Bouchey of Puerta Vallarta, Jalisco, Susanne (Jonathan) Wagner of Vancouver, WA, Mark (Ashly) Bouchey of Yakima, WA, Elizabeth (Peter) Marquis of Selah, WA, and Josh Bouchey (Emily Portlyn) of Yakima, WA, and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Kathy (Mike) Johnson, Julie Logan, Marlene Bouchey, Janice (Don) Haywood, and Annette Bouchey. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ilene Bouchey, his brother David Bouchey, and his granddaughter, Mikayla Bouchey.
A Celebration of Dale’s Life is planned for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm, at Yakima Foursquare Church (700 N. 40th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908). The service will also be live-streamed, and the link can be found at www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in