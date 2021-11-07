Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Daisy passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021. Dee was born to Carl and Holmfreda (Johnson) Shipman on February 15, 1928 in Bend, Oregon. She graduated from Bend High, and after the end of World War II she met Corbin Weber. They were married on April 23, 1949 and later welcomed daughter Vicki to the family.
Dee was a long-time resident of Kennewick, Washington. They moved to Yakima in 2012 to be closer to family. Mom spent her last years at Orchard Park, where she made many good friends.
Dee and Corbin enjoyed life. They were active square dancers and avid golfers and OH the pinochle parties!!
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, an infant daughter and her husband. She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Dave) Breshears, two grandsons: Kevin (Iren) Edinger and Blaine Edinger and two great-grandchildren: Alex Lyons and Maddlynn Edinger. Also, one great great grandson, Lucian Lyons.
The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for the wonderful and loving care she received.
Mom will be laid to rest in Bend, Oregon next to Corbin in the spring.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in