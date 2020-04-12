Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Dagney Gloria Drews, 94, formerly of Yakima, passed away March 27, 2020 at Mountain Meadows Senior Care Center in Leavenworth, WA. She was born in Fargo, North Dakota on October 14, 1926 to Palmer Smeback and Clara (Ulven) Smeback. She attended a one-room school house in rural Minnesota and later moved to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She graduated from high school in Bremerton, WA during World War II and her parents worked in the naval shipyards. In 1946 she graduated from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. That same year she married Dennis L. Drews in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
In 1956 she moved to Selah with several other members of the extended family. She was a Registered Nurse and worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 30 years. She loved her work and the people who worked with her. She retired in 1990 as Director of Central Supply. For 51 years she lived on Suntides Golf Course and had a great view of the course and sixth tee box. She was very proud of her home and a welcoming place for anyone to visit. In retirement she traveled extensively with Jack Deen and other special friends. She was always “on the go.”
Dagney is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Drews, a brother, Dwight Smeback, and loving companion Jack Deen. Her surviving family include her daughters, Lynn Bidlake of Port Townsend, WA and Denice Scott of Leavenworth, WA, sister-in-law, Patricia Smeback of Selah, niece, Terryl Smeback of Selah, and nephews, Scott, Dennis and David of Selah and Pastor Steve Smeback of Vancouver, WA; 13 grand nieces and nephews and 16 great-grand nieces and nephews.
“Kind and Loving” are words that are often used to describe Dagney. She loved her family, her work and her community. Because of the current health crisis, the family will plan to have a memorial in the Yakima Valley later this summer to celebrate and honor her memory. Notifications will be sent out.
