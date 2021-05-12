D. Joanne Dahl passed away on May 4, 2021 in Normandy Park, WA. She was born in Norton, Kansas to Ada and Clarence Standley on August 6, 1929 and spent her younger years in Lower Naches, moving with the family to Yakima in 1943 and graduating from Yakima High in 1947.
After her marriage to Paul Griffiths, they moved to Seattle for him to complete his education at UW. Together they built their home in Burien and raised their children, Steve and Tamara.
In 1974 she married Don Dahl, an old friend from Lower Naches. They lived in Burien, Selah and Federal Way until his death in 1988.
She was a member of Auburn Elks 1808 and the LOE, serving many terms as Treasurer in the LOE. She was a past member of the Yakima Eagles auxiliary, and the Wenas and Steele Lake Granges.
Joanne spent her professional life in the real estate industry, retiring from Windermere R.E. South as their bookkeeper in 1990. She had met Ray Whiting and together they spent their retirement years traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe, maintaining a home in Des Moines and Arizona until Ray’s death in 2011. Joanne was predeceased in death by her children Tamara in 2000 and Steve in 2014, partners Paul, Don and Ray, plus sisters Vivienne, June and Phyllis.
Joanne is survived by her sister Jeannette Biddle of Yakima, Ray’s sons Scott Whiting (Lori), and Bryan Whiting (Stephanie), 6 grandchildren, and 13 nieces and nephews.
Joanne loved life and gave thanks every day for the beauty of the area in which she lived and all of her faithful friends.
Funeral Services, provided by Price-Helton Funeral Home, will be held at Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 11:00 am, directly followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn, WA.
Joanne’s obituary is posted on the Price-Helton Funeral Home website and anyone who would like to leave special words or condolences is encouraged to do that here: priceheltonfuneralhome.com.
