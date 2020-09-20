D. Jeffrey Drowns AKA Skinny Man, 51 of Naches passed away unexpectedly on September 6th, 2020. A proud Veteran of the US Navy, he served on the U.S.S. Midway during the Gulf War. Jeff was a friend to everyone he met, he always had a kind word and a smile. Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents on his mom’s side, his brother Jerry and sister Jodi. He leaves behind his mother Rosanne, his sister Melissa Stetson and her husband Dean and his nephews Dean and Mikenzy from Rapid City, SD. Jeff loved to fish, and always had stories to tell about his fishing expeditions, especially to his nephews. He also enjoyed going to the Scottish Games with his many friends. Jeff had a great love of firefighting and law enforcement and had many friends in those professions. Jeff will be missed by many, he was always there to lend a helping hand, make someone smile or laugh. Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here.
