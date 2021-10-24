Valley Hills Funeral Home
Cyr Joshua Pete was born July 16, 1974 in Toppenish, Washington to the late Ira Charles Pete “Jinx” and Rozelia Lou Tulee. He was discovered and announced deceased on October 18, 2021 at the age of 47.
Cyr was a life-time member of the Yakama Nation, who spent most of his life in the valley and exercised his YN rights from time to time as a fisher, hunter and woodcutter. Cyr enjoyed being around family and friends and playing basketball. He was known to be close to Ernie Tulee, Vernon Washinton III, and Forest Elwell.
Cyr is survived by two daughters and one son, Mercedes Shelian Abraham-Pete of Wapato, and Cyrelia and Alexander of Yakima. Surviving siblings are Pauline Pete of Chicago, Ronny Smartlowit of Lapwai, Idaho, Ira Charles Pete Jr. of Wapato and Lydia Bitsoi of Brownstown, Washington. Uncles are Kelly Tulee of New Mexico, and Sampson Tulee of Toppenish. Aunts are Audrey Tulee, Dora Tulee, and Cleda. Numerous cousins include Celia Morrison, Vernon Washington III, Harold “Tad” Price of Muckleshoot, Annie (Price) Berrian of Alabama, Eugene “Minnow” Jack, Carmen Brooks, Kitty Tulee of New Mexico, Eva Tulee, John Thompson, Michael Thompson, April Thompson, Michael Pierre, Ashley (Pierre) Maddock of Renton, Melanie (Pierre) Compo of Pasco, Mike Sternback of White Swan, Cara Thomas of Nespelem and Amanda (Cheney) Johnson of Yakima. Numerous nieces and nephews and extended families including the Eyles, the Queampts, the Sohappys and the Elwells.
Cyr is preceded in death by his mother Rozelia Tulee, father Ira Pete, grandparents Meachum and Celia Tulee of Brownstown, his grandpa “Pops,” John Kuneki and Pauline Leda Pete of Warm Springs, aunts Virginia “Ginger” Tulee, Washington, Colleen Ann Tulee, Robin Ramilda Reynolds, and Laura Michelle Tulee; uncle Meachem Tulee Jr., cousins: Connie Price, Ton Ton and Cara Tulee, and Sheree Thomas of Nespelem, and his eldest daughter the late Elmina Sue Eagleman-Pete where she lays to rest in Montana.
A Dressing service will take place at Valley Hills Funeral Home of Wapato on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Following dressing, a service at 1910 Shaker Church. His final resting place will be near his mother at the Methodist Cemetery, following with a meal at 1910 Shaker Church. At the next of kin’s request to have same day dressing, service, and burial. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
