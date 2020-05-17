Cinde McCay, 70, finished her long battle with Parkinson’s Disease at home with family in Yakima on May 12, 2020. Cynthia Louise Meek was born February 18, 1950 to George and Louise (Beard) Meek in Yakima, WA. The family moved to Courtland, CA when she was five and she grew up there, returning to Yakima as a teenager. She met Bill McCay Jr. at Davis H.S. and they married four years later in 1970. Bill III was born the next year followed by Christy the year after.
Cinde was very creative and loved making the world a little more beautiful and interesting. To her, everything was better with a little creativity, embellishment and panache. She made jewelry, quilted, and created scrapbooks. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, making sure the kids around her knew they were loved and appreciated. When her children finished high school, she resumed her education after a 20-year break, completing her A.A. degree at Yakima Valley College and then joined her son and daughter at Central Washington University, earning a degree in Education. She continued graduate work, earning a M.Ed. at Heritage University. Cinde was a teacher in the East Valley School District for 18 years, retiring in 2011.
Cinde was a faithful member of the Ahtanum Church of Christ for over 50 years and her faith showed in her actions, her concern and care for others, always encouraging and lending help. It also helped her deal courageously with a 27-year battle with Parkinson’s. She was special, loved by all who knew her and she will be missed. One of the few goals that she did not reach in life was to make it to July 11, 2020, when she and Bill would have celebrated their 50 years of marriage together. We are all comforted knowing that she is finally at peace.
Cinde is survived by her husband Bill, son Bill McCay III (Stefanie), daughter Christy McCay-Lovelass (Tim), grandchildren, Samuel and Elise, step-grandchildren, Samantha Carroll (Rob), Katrina, and Brooklyn; brothers Charles Wilson (Leslie), Kris Meek (Marta) and Colton Meek (Julie); brothers and sisters in law who helped with her care, Michael McCay (Kay) and Teri Walsh (Rick); step great-granddaughter Audrey Carroll and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cinde was preceded in death by her parents George and Louise Meek.
Cinde was a collector of recipes, stories, and quotes that she would record in notebooks she kept close. One of the last entries she made is a fitting last statement of encouragement to her family and friends: “If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.” Winnie the Pooh (A.A. Milne)
A memorial celebration will be held later this summer when we are all able to meet together again. Dates and details will be determined later.
Cinde’s family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Sloop and the staff, doctors and nurses with Virginia Mason Memorial Palliative Care and Hospice Care for their kind and extraordinary care and compassion. It was her wish, in lieu of flowers, that memorials be directed to those programs or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
