Cynthia Margaret (Peggy) Stelting Zeebuyth

June 26, 1928 - March 22, 2022
Cynthia Margaret Stelting was born June 26, 1928 to Russell and Reta Stelting in Pendleton, Oregon. The family moved to Hood Canal where Margaret and her brother Robert Wayne grew up in a logging camp in Dewato, Washington on Hood Canal. She had many wonderful memories of swimming, exploring, and attending a one room school house through the 8th grade. She then moved to Yakima where she graduated from Davis High School in 1946. She met X Y Zeebuyth through some mutual friends. They married in 1948. After their first son Rex was born they moved to a small farm in Mabton where they had three more children, Jeff, Lee, and Joanne.
Peggy became very involved in Mabton community life. She was an active member of the Mabton Friends of the Library, where she, eventually, became the librarian. She and her family were active members of the Grace Brethren Church. Peggy was also a member of the Mabton Historical Society with the hope that there would someday be a small museum.
Peggy and X were also longtime square dancers, traveling many different places with their friends. They were avid campers. Favorite spots included Ohanapacosh on Mount Rainier, Walupt Lake, Lolo Pass, and their property in Randle, where they spent so much time with family and friends around the huge fire pit laughing and talking.
Peggy was very artistic. She enjoyed painting, carving, quilting, knitting, and decorating numerous beautiful cakes over the years – including wedding cakes for each of her children. She loved creating beautiful works of art to use as gifts for family and friends.
Eventually, they sold the Mabton farm and moved to a small apartment in Prosser that overlooked the Yakima River. Peggy continued to enjoy gardening and watching the many different birds that lived on the river. Soon after X died in 2016 Peggy was diagnosed with lung cancer. She moved to an apartment and then assisted living in Pasco where she would be nearer treatment and family.
Peggy is preceded in death by her brother Robert Wayne Stelting (Dorothy) and an infant daughter, Rosemary. Peggy is survived by her brother Rod (Marilyn) Frederiksen, and her four children, Rex (Marcia), Jeff (Eileen), Lee, (Pam), and Joanne (Al). She had five grandchildren: Chad, Regan, Ginelle, Allison, and Lena, and five great-grandchildren: Layne, Melody, Wynn, Caleb and Claire. Peggy had many, many friends from various times in her life. She loved her family and friends deeply and was loved in return.
Donations may be made in her name to the Mabton Volunteer Fire Department or the Yakima Valley Regional Library, Mabton branch.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Mabton Grace Brethren Church, Thursday April 21 from 12:00-2:00 following a private interment at the Prosser Cemetery.
