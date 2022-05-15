Cynthia Lou Neal (Rath) passed away on 04/30/2022. She passed peacefully with family by her side. Cindy was born 05/30/1957 in Yakima, Wa., to Paul and Grace Rath. Cindy attended Selah schools. Cindy married Joel Neal on 06/28/1975 in Reno, Nevada. The couple moved to Utah. Cindy enjoyed quilting, photography, camping, 4 wheeling and just spending time with family. Others always came first to Cindy. If she was having a hard time, you would never know it by her smile and positive attitude. Cindy is survived by her husband Joel Neal, daughters Shannon (Kit) Allen, Naomi (Ryan) Oberg, parents Paul and Grace Rath, brother Randy (Deb) Rath, brother Rod (Tara) Rath, sister Janice (Gary) Hanna, brother Kevin (Debbie) Rath, sister Cathy (Howard) Hull, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In memory of Cindy, please consider a donation to breast cancer research. Cindy, you are truly and deeply missed by all who knew you.
Celebration of Life (open house) 06/04/2022 at Paul and Grace Rath’s, from 1-4 pm at 2482 Selah Loop Road, Selah, Wa.
