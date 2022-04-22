Cynthia Lee Day, 68, died on April 8, 2022, from long term medical issues. She was born in Richland, WA to Kenneth Kulczyk and Dorothy Stover and was the eldest of four siblings. She was a 1972 graduate of Eisenhower High School.
Cindy is survived by her daughter Kristi M. Day and her son Tyler R. Day, her sister Jo Neels, brothers Greg Kulczyk and Matt Kulczyk, along with her beautiful granddaughter, Tinsley.
Cindy’s fondest memories usually circled around her growing up years at the family cabin on Rimrock Lake, swimming, boating and singing around the campfire. Her adult years were spent making every holiday and birthday special for her kids, camping trips at the families favorite mountain spots and the summers spent together at Dorothy’s Hood Canal cabin.
Cindy will be missed by family and friends but we know she is in the loving arms of her Lord.
The family will have a remembrance ceremony this summer.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Alina, Beth and Carmen at Best Loving Care for, you guessed it, their loving care of Cindy for almost 2 years.
