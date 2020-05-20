Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Cynthia J. Paul (Cindy) passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 after a long 4 ½ year battle with recurring ovarian cancer. She was born February 6, 1955 to Aubrey and Evelyn Newman, the third of the four children.
Cindy attended Selah schools, graduating in 1973. She was active in 4-H from age 7 to 18 showing her horses. In 1973 she became princess to the Ellensburg Rodeo representing Yakima County, 25 years after her Mom held the same title.
She met and married her husband, Steve Paul, in March of 1974. They have two boys, Travis of Ellensburg and Tyson of Yakima; and four grandchildren, Kelbe, Gracie, Paisley and Tucker.
Cindy spend 40 years in Upper Valley Pool League, serving as Vice President for 7 years and President for 15. This and the 4-H gave her an advantage in leadership and the ability to get things done.
Cindy knew after taking her 1st accounting class in 10th grade, all she ever wanted to do was be a bookkeeper. She worked 8 years for Hal Larson CPA, 10 years at R.P. Lewis Construction, 11 years at Owens Cycle, and finished her journey at Overhead Door of Yakima. She made many friends thru these years that remain to this day.
Cindy’s love for her horses was well known. Riding in the mountains with her friends was all she wanted to do. The peace and quiet in the mountains brought her the tranquility to keep up the battle with cancer. She never let the fight get to her or slow her down, she just pushed on and encouraged others to stay positive. She was a total inspiration to her family and friends, to never give up.
Cindy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Blanche Gano, her parents Aubrey and Evelyn Newman, her sister Linda Kisner, and her uncle Bill Garbe.
She is survived by her husband Steve, her boys Travis (Heather) Paul, and Tyson (Niki) Paul; her grandkids Kelbe Dawson, Gracie Dawson, Paisley Paul and Tucker Paul; her beloved nephews Denny and Darin Foster; her brothers Dennis and Dave Newman, niece Sabina; her best friends for life Janine Beghtol, Ginger Wright, Karen Harvey, Nancy Clayton and Evie Hunter; and her riding partners, Jan Meyer and Jill Breeze. (Watch for the butterflies, I’ll be with you.)
Cindy will be laid to rest at West Hills Memorial Park, Yakima, WA.
