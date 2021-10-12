Valley Hills Funeral Home
Cynthia Crystal Jaime of Wapato, WA, beloved daughter, sister, auntie and friend, passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2021 at the age of 30. Cynthia was born December 12, 1990 to Frank and Isabel (Guzman) Jaime. She grew up in Wapato, and after high school attended Perry Technical Institute, graduating from the Automotive Technology Program. She then worked with her father at his shop in Wapato.
Cynthia was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, loved the color purple, and chapstick which she collected obsessively. She never left home without at least one. But most of all, she loved her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephew, whom she referred to as her rent-a-babies. They shared many happy times together. Cynthia had a big heart and a big smile to go with it. CC will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, Frank and Isabel Jaime, sisters Amy Worsham (Jason) and Cruz Jaime (Tye), brothers Shaine Jaime and Nicholas Jaime (Natasha), and her nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother Frankie Jaime and all of her grandparents.
Viewing and Rosary will be held Wednesday October 13, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral home in Wapato, WA from 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday October 14, 2021 at St. Peter Claver Church in Wapato, WA starting at 10 am with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima, WA.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. We sincerely appreciate all your help.
