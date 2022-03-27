Cynthia (Cindy) Tissell

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Cindy was born December 29, 1953 in Yakima, Washington. She passed away at the Cottage in the Meadow on March 18, 2022 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family.
Cindy is survived by her husband Chuck, her children Daniel and Anna, their spouses Michelle and Tim, and four grandsons (Anders, Peter, Elijah, and Owen), with another little boy on the way!
Cindy graduated from Wapato High School and the nursing program at Yakima Valley College. Her first employment was as a registered nurse in the neonatal section at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Later she became a part of her family orchard business and still later worked for her brother in his fruit tree business. Cindy retired at age sixty-six.
Cindy enjoyed the beach, mountains, hiking, walking on our short road, sitting on the front porch in the cool of the evening, chatting with friends, solving puzzles, playing table games, and baking apple pie. However, her greatest joy came in serving her Lord and caring for her family.
Cindy loved the Lord. She received Jesus as Savior at a young age. That decision shaped how she lived her life. She daily spent time reading her Bible and in prayer and did her best to honor Jesus in all she did. Cindy was unassuming and had a servant’s heart. At the time of her passing she was the treasurer at Wiley Heights Covenant Church where she attended and had used her God-given talents in so many ways. She had the beauty “of a gentle and quiet spirit.” 1 Peter 3:4
Cindy was a devoted wife and skilled homemaker. She dearly loved her children and provided for them amply. She heartily welcomed their spouses into the family and treasured the grandchildren. She was there for her family in every need to help in practical ways and with godly wisdom. One small enjoyment was creating Christmas stockings for each grandchild. Cindy was a Proverbs 31 woman.
Cindy was taken too early, but we rejoice that she is home with the Lord, and we will be with her again.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Committal is being held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, followed by a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Wiley Heights Covenant Church.
If desired, memorial gifts may be given to Wiley Heights Covenant Church or the Union Gospel Mission and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in