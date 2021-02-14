Cyndie Lu (Norwood) Lock

Our loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend was received into heaven January 31, 2021. This loss will leave an irreplaceable void in our hearts and lives.
Cynthia (Cyndie) Lu Lock-Norwood was born to Frank and Julare (Woody & Jonni) Norwood on July 23, 1950, in Seattle. Cyndie was the first of 6 children. In her role as “big sister” Cyndie developed the heart of caring for others as she loved and cared for her younger siblings.
Cyndie was a Granger High School Spartan, graduating in 1969. She was the lead in all the plays, organized many volunteer programs, and made food and care packages for local families in need. She was easily spotted driving around town in “Seymour,” the family Model A. Cyndie was a fun-loving prankster who loved to pull jokes on people. One of her favorite things was to take a carload of kids up to look for the notorious “Swamp Lady,” a tradition of fun she continued with her nieces, nephews, and grandkids. She was “eggspecially eggcited” to share puns with Burke, her youngest nephew.
After high school, while working at the Spring Hill Restaurant and gas station on Highway 97 to Goldendale, a handsome cowboy rode in on his horse and carried her heart away. She was married to Butch Clark for 25 years. They had 2 daughters, Stacey Clark & Jodi Clark, and 1 stepdaughter, Christina Clark Bennett.
Cyndie was a loving mother, always involved in the lives of her family. She defined “family” as anyone who entered her home as a friend. There was always an extra plate at the table for a hungry cowboy.
Over the years her family grew. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Meagan Foley, Tyler Clark-Bliss and Sheadan Heemsah. Recently she joyfully welcomed 3 great grandchildren – Teara, 3; Sammy, 2; and baby Mikey. She was totally in love with them!
Cyndie enjoyed activities with her family such as camping, huckleberry picking, morel hunting, growing flowers, & water skiing. She was a stable fixture at rodeos, cheering on her daughters and then her grandkids as they took home trophies, saddles, and belt buckles.
Cyndie always stood out in her outfits, complete with her signature accessory, a hat. Her hat collection is abundant and sassy. Cyndie followed in her mother’s footsteps, always looking smart and attractive.
In her teen years she asked herself, “What difference can a person’s life make?” Cyndie’s answer, her calling, was to provide service to others. She had a true heart of a servant. Her first job in the medical field was as a Candy Striper for the Toppenish hospital. After high school graduation, she attended college and then Lab Tech school in Seattle, which prepared her to work in the lab at the Toppenish hospital for several years. Cyndie left the hospital to begin her career at Yakama Indian Health Service in Toppenish. She constantly and consistently worked to meet and beat expectations of her position. In recognition of her hard work, Cyndie received the award of IHS Laboratorian of the Year, a prestigious honor that is only conferred upon those who excel in their position. Cyndie shone in her career, exhibiting knowledge and skills above and beyond most in her field. Her phlebotomy skills were so precise and gentle that many times she was called upon to care for neonates and infants.
Cyndie transferred to Chemawa Indian Health Services in Salem, Oregon. She and her 2nd husband, Bill Lock, moved to Woodburn, Oregon. They spent time traveling, crabbing, visiting antique shops, and creating arts and crafts. She retired after 35 years of service at IHS. Following her retirement & the loss of her husband, Cyndie moved back to the lower Yakima valley where she spent her years enjoying her family.
Cyndie was preceded in death by her father, Frank Norwood, 2 brothers, Vance and Gregg Norwood, and her husband, Bill Lock.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Clark and Jodi (Tony) Clark-Bliss, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Julare Norwood; 2 brothers, Grant (Natalie) Norwood and Larry (Dixie) Norwood; her sister, Kathy (Mary Ann) Norwood; the father of her girls, Butch Clark; and many more family members. Cyndie leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will never be matched.
The service will be held later this spring, date to be determined.
