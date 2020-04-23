Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Curtis (Curt) Jay Johnson passed away on April 17th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Curt was born on September 9, 1967 to James Jay Johnson and Leona Mae Johnson in Yakima, Washington.
Upon graduation from Davis High School in 1985 Curt started his 30-plus year career in the extrusion industry. Curt’s attention to detail and natural mathematical ability lead him to this profession in which he excelled. Curt loved what he did for a living, however Curt worked to live and lived to fish.
Curt was an avid hunter and fisherman. His passion for the outdoors came from a childhood of fishing and hunting with his dad and brother. There is no place he would rather be than on the water with his family or friends. He did what he loved as often as he could.
Curt was taken from us way too soon. He was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. He was on this earth 19,214 days and lived each one of these days to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He could bring a room to life with a funny story, smart remark or just a sideways look. Our lives will never be the same without him and we miss him terribly however we have comfort in knowing he is not gone but gone fishing.
Curt was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Mae Johnson. He is survived by father, James Jay Johnson, stepmother, Karen Johnson, brother, James Jerry Johnson (Sherrie), sister, Linda Leingang (Pete), sister, Cindy Hernandez (Alex), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ryan Getsinger, Sharon Getsinger, Jay Benge (Ester) and Stacy Ricard, thank you so much for everything and always being there for Curt and loving him.
Hollee and Ryker Getsinger, Papa Curt loves you.
A private family service will be held on Friday, April 25th. A Celebration of Curt’s Life will be held at a date to be determined. Flowers can be sent to Shaw and Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) in care of Curtis Johnson. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In