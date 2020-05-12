Craig Merrill Hisey was born on October 14, 1946 in Walla Walla, Washington and went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020 following a brave six year battle with multiple myeloma. He was a patient at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA, at the time of his death.
Craig grew up in Pendleton, Oregon, and was a graduate of Upper Columbia Academy, Walla Walla College and Loma Linda University School of Dentistry.
In 1967 he married his childhood sweetheart, Sheryll Hensley. Their marriage was a very happy one, and they had been married nearly fifty-three years at the time of his death. Together they had two sons, Mark and Mike. Craig was a wonderfully kind husband and father, and a hard worker. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed studying the Bible for hours at a time. While his health permitted he attended Bethel Church in Richland. His Bible Study group was like a second family to him. He had a beautiful baritone voice and was often asked to sing at churches, weddings and funerals.
Craig was a dentist in the lower Yakima Valley for thirty-four years. He then went to work for Willamette Dental in Tri-Cities. He held this position until poor health forced him to retire in 2014.
Craig loved to play golf and also enjoyed woodworking and woodcarving. While pursuing these hobbies he formed many lasting friendships.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Wilbur Hisey, brother Kirk, sister Peggy, and by his son, Mark who passed away in 2018.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Sheryll, of Pasco; his son, Mike (Jen) of Yakima; his brother, John (Linda) of Wenatchee; and his five granddaughters: Lucy, Abbie, Kenna, Hannah and Ellie. This life on earth will never be the same without him, but we will someday be with him again in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Life Tributes Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com.
