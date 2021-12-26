Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On December 6, 2021, Craig L. Larson of Yakima, WA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother (Craigie Boy), passed away peacefully at the age of 75.
Craig was born on June 20, 1946 to Clark and Lillie Larson. He graduated from AC Davis in 1964 before going into the Navy, of which he is a veteran. He married his loving wife Joanna in 1969. They had three children, Chad, Carrie, and Michelle, while he worked at Cascade Lumber, graduating from Perry Tech, then to GE Aviation from where he retired.
Craig enjoyed working in his yard, hunting, camping, fishing and crabbing from his boat in Everett, the San Juan Islands, and spending time with family and friends.
Craig is survived by wife Joanna, children Carrie Vernon (Bill) and Michelle Harrington (Ryan), sister Sandy Hyde, and grandchildren Emily Vernon and Greyson Harrington. He was very close to his two nephews, Brett and Darin Hyde. He was preceded in death by his parents Clark and Lillie and four month old son Chad.
There will be a time of visitation Monday, December 27, 2021 from 4-8 PM at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. The funeral service will be at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima at 11:00 AM on December 28, 2021. Burial to follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in