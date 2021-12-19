Craig was born in Mott, North Dakota on January 16, 1937 to Wilbur and Mabel Kitelinger and passed away December 12, 2021 in Yakima, Wa.
When Craig was two years of age the family moved to Bremerton, Wa., and then after World War II, the family made their home in Yakima. Craig attended Moxee School District until 17 years of age at which time he joined the Marines, serving four years. He returned to Yakima where he was employed with Shields Bag and Printing, retiring after 37 years employment. While still employed at Shields, Craig began his own business, Craig’s Super Sweep, and he continued operating the business until 2020.
Craig is survived by his wife, June Kitelinger, and his sister Pearl Aguirre (Joe) of Yakima. Also surviving Craig are several grandchildren, four stepchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty, stepsons Bruce and Terry as well as grandson Josh. Pearl extends her appreciation to Paul Wangler for his thoughtfulness and friendship to Craig.
Family is honoring Craig’s wishes that there be no funeral service.
