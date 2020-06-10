Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Craig Kirk Colby, our Gogs-buddy, was called home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was 72 years old.
Craig lived a rich life, full of memories, friends, and fun. He had many jobs, including managing Mercy’s Tower Drive-In in Union Gap, and Mercy Theatres in Wenatchee, WA. He made the most impact, though, as a teacher at PACE Alternative High School in Wapato. Any time Craig’s children meet one of his former students, they hear, “Mr. Craig was the best teacher!”
Craig will be missed by many, including his many friends at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #289 in Yakima, where he was a trustee and contributed to many events. He loved bowling and played in many leagues over the years. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, attending his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, and playing cards.
Craig is survived by his children, Mike (Aimee), Carrie (Steve, deceased), and Brent (Sara). He is also survived by his grandkids, Boudicca (Camron), Scotty, Kelsey, Jace, Brennon, Ayden and Emma. He also has two great-grandchildren, Ashton and Aries. He leaves behind Rene Allen, his longtime friend.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon and Madeline Colby, his siblings, Judy, Phillip and Dave.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In