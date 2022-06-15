Craig Anthony Deccio was born July 22, 1962, in Yakima, Washington to Robert and Joanne Deccio. He attended Terrace Heights Elementary School and Carroll High School, graduating in 1981. Craig was an all-around athlete, participating in all season sports throughout his years in the Yakima Valley. After high school, he attended both Yakima Valley College and Washington State University, playing football while taking studies in accounting.
Craig's life was blessed with three amazing sons, Brett Deccio (Maui, HI), Petty Officer Second Class Cody Deccio (Pensacola, FL), and Sergeant Keenan (Lindsey) Deccio (Oahu, HI). Craig's Children were his main focus and accomplishment in his life. Craig loved to support and watch his sons participate in sports, as well as watching his favorite team, the Steelers. Craig was an incredible drummer and played in several bands, sparking the musical creativity within his sons. He worked with his step-nephew at Cowiche Canyon Kitchen at the time of his death.
Craig is preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Esther Deccio, Joseph and Esther Desmarias, as well as his brother-in-law, Michael James Snyder.
Craig is survived by his three sons and daughter-in-law, his three siblings, Bradford (Cindy) Deccio, of Yakima, Lisa Snyder, of Cashmere, and Paul Deccio, of Yakima. His two nephews, Robert (Marsha) Deccio, of Yakima, and Tyler (Nicole) Deccio, of South Carolina, step-nephew, Graham (Kaulin) Snyder, of Yakima, three great nephews, one great niece, and friends, Mark Ward, and Kathy DiBenedetto Sattler, who have always been more like family.
A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00am at the Terrace Heights Civic Center. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
