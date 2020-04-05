On March 15, 2020 God took another beautiful rose for his garden. Corrine M. (Brady) Morrow (93 years) was born on April 21, 1926 to John Edward and Estella Ellen Brady of Iowa Falls, Iowa.
The Brady family left Iowa Falls in 1929 and moved to Toppenish, WA where the Brady children attended school.
Corrine had eight siblings: three sisters and five brothers. The sisters were Valeta (Floyd) Baker of California, Elva (Frank) Sigala of California and Phyllis (Richard) Candland of Utah. Her brothers were Lyle, Elden, Darrell, Duane, and an adopted brother, Leland.
Corrine married Loren Dillard Morrow of Outlook, WA on March 7, 1945 and divorced after fifty-two years in 1997. The Morrows had four children, Lorna Lee of Zillah, WA, Ken E. of Portland, OR, Ray D. (Phyllis) of Prosser, WA, and Alvin D. (Karen) of Toppenish, WA.
Corrine leaves behind a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered and missed by many family, friends, and the large number of foster children that she and Loren took in and loved as their own.
Corrine was preceded in death by her parents, all of her brothers and her sister Valeta Baker, and Lorna (Parker) Wambaugh and one granddaughter, Kimberley RaDawn Morrow. Loren D. Morrow passed away on March 28, 2016 at age 89.
Corrine’s wishes were cremation with no services. Her ashes will be placed at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA at a later date.
