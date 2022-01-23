Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Cornell Gibbs went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022. Cornell was born on April 9, 1960, to Jimmy Gibbs and Susie Mae Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Gibbs of Las Vegas, his daughter Onyx Gibbs of Auburn and Jicar Gibbs of Yakima. He was preceded in death by his parents, Susie and Jimmy Gibbs, his mother-in-law, Joyce Perry, father-in-law, Jack Perry and son, Quentin Gibbs.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) at 2:00 pm. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
