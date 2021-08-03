Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Cormac C. Thompson Jr., 76, lifelong resident of Prosser, passed at his home in Prosser on July 29, 2021.
He was born on July 19, 1945 in Pasco to Cormac Thompson Sr. and Nancy Inez (Elliott) Thompson. He graduated from Prosser High School with the Class of 1963. He then graduated from Columbia Basin College and then Washington State University with a BA in Communications in 1969. He married Linda Carol Robinson on August 25, 1968 in Garfield, WA. He served his country for five years as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Vietnam as a Communications Officer.
Cormac was a Ham Radio Operator since 1957, his call sign was W7JHS. His father taught him how to fly and he soloed on his sixteenth birthday on July 19, 1961 at the Prosser Airport which led to a lifelong passion for aviation.
He was co-founder and General Manager of KACA-FM 101.7 Radio Station from 1962-1992, active aviator and flight instructor 1975-2010, freelance marketing consultant firm and concluded his career overseeing operations at the Prosser Airport.
Cormac was an active member of ARRL, QCWA both amateur radio organizations; EAA National, EAA Chapter 1466 (Charter member), NAFI, AOPA all aviation organizations.
Active in the Prosser community, Cormac demonstrated civic leadership as a member of Lions Club, President of the Chamber of Commerce, a founding organizer of the Prosser Wine and Food Fair, City Councilman, co-chair of F.A.C.T. (Families Against Courthouse Transfer), he was also involved in several campaigns including school bonds and hospital levies; was master of ceremonies for the States Day Celebrations, Miss Prosser Pageant and Fourth of July Celebrations. He was also congregational chairman of Messiah Lutheran Church, recognized as Prosser Citizen of the Year in 1984 and recognized as “Voice of the Mustangs” broadcasting high school sports.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Linda Thompson of Prosser; son, Cormac C. “Cory” Thompson III of Florence, Colorado; daughter, Alicia Thompson of Prosser; four grandchildren, Talon McCombs, Belle McCombs, Jace McCombs and Draven Porras. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Prosser Airport at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 5th. Full Military Honors will be provided by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and National Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prosser Boys and Girls Club. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.
