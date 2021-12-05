Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Corinne Kay Stively, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with cancer for 10 years. Corinne was born January 14, 1947 in Canton, OK to George and Opal (Kirkham) Custer. Corrine moved from Canton in the summer of 1947 to Yakima where the family spent five years before they relocated to Selah in 1952. While growing up she worked in the family apple orchard and loved to bake and cook for the workers in the orchard. The family attended Stone Church in Yakima in youth.
Howard and Corrine fell in love at first sight. On July 31, 1965, she married Howard Stively in that same church and lived in Olympia, Washington until Howard was discharged from the Army in April 1966. They relocated to California where their first child, Kevin, was born. After spending two years in California, they moved back to Selah where they raised their two sons, Kevin and Jason, and three daughters, Debbie, Jennifer, and Melissa.
Throughout Corinne’s life, she worked in a variety of retail positions, but her most treasured role was that of caretaker for her family. Corrine cherished being a mom and grandmother. She lovingly opened her home and was always willing to prepare your favorite meal and baked goods. She encouraged and supported her children to do their best, take care of their things, and be independent and was so proud of all of their successes.
Corinne was preceded in death by her father, George, her mother Opal, and her bother George DeWayne Custer. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Carol and John Goings, her brother Earl Custer and her husband Howard, and her five children and spouses, Kevin Stively and Mary (Cline) Stively, Debbie and Michael Weber, Jennifer and Brent Halverson, Jason and Wendy Stively, and Melissa and Casey Floren. She had nine grandchildren, Hannah and Ruthie Stively; Christopher, Carrie, and Alexander Johnston; Bailey Halverson; Emilie Stively; Cody and Lily Floren; four step grandchildren, Kylie Skipper-Dearman, Elijah, Jacob, and Abby-Lynn Weber, and one great step-grandchild Adalynn Skipper-Dearman; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022 in Selah. No funeral services will be held but a private Viewing was held at Shaw & Sons Funeral home, December 2, 2021 for the immediate family. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
