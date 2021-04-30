Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Corey James Riel passed Tuesday, April 27, 2021. His 44 years were too few – he was taken too soon.
Corey never met a stranger, instead he added to his tribe around him wherever he went.
He devoted his life to his wife Lisa Somes Riel, married for 19 years this September. They have spent more of their lives together than apart.
Corey was a seeker of challenge, joy and adventure. He loved being outdoors camping, hiking, and sharing a drink with family and friends.
Corey had a family of many brothers and sisters, some by blood and many by choice. Being introduced as his brother or sister meant you were connected for life. He would stand in front of his family as the protector, behind his family as the enforcer, and beside his family as support. He was survived by all.
Corey had a servant’s heart that overflowed with generosity. He was attentive to people’s needs and would always find a way to help. He would show up for anyone’s project without being asked. He gave every gift with heart and intention, with everlasting impact to the lucky receiver. To be blessed with a hug by Corey was a feeling you will never forget.
Viewing and an informal Reception/Open House for Corey will be held this Saturday, May 1. 2021 at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Place, Moxee, WA 98936, from 4:00-8:00 pm. All are welcome. There will also be a Celebration of Life in Cle Elum at a future date to be announced.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
