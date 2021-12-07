Colonial Funeral Home
Coreen Yvonne Blodgett peacefully left her earthly realm on Thursday December 2, 2021 to be reunited with her parents, Jim and Barbara Blodgett, her brother Dutchie and numerous extended family members. Coreen was born on June 10, 1968 and lived a life much longer than anyone expected.
Our parents, with the understanding that they were chosen to be responsible for a very special child, gave her every opportunity to grow and enjoy all things in life along with her 9 siblings. Often told that she needed to live in a special home and that they could not possibly raise her, our parents became strong advocates for children with special needs and were pioneers in demanding exceptional educational services for Coreen. Coreen attended public school in Wapato until she was 21 years old. She met some very special people in those years, peers as well as those who would be her personal drivers to and from school and later on weekly outings, including her uncle George Olney, Lyzene, Bonnie and Marvina, who were all very much loved by Coreen and whose love in return will never be forgotten. She enjoyed school immensely and every morning was exciting when getting ready to be picked up for school. Although Coreen never spoke a single word in her life but she was the best communicator of all. She was the most expressive person in our family and she held nothing back and we always knew where we stood with her. If she loved you, she let you know. When she was happy, her exuberance was like no other. She could raise the roof and get the whole room dancing. If she was angry or sad, she’d let you know that too!! Her unrestrained expression of everything was a lesson in living a beautiful life. Her love for life and all things was contagious.
Coreen had a lot of favorite things. She loved Mr. Rogers and watched his show daily, laughing in delight as he sang and talked to her and only her. She was never without a favorite doll in her hand or very close by: Raggedy Ann and Andy, DW, any of The Muppets and her Baby, Lupe, who she slept with every night. She also loved Avon books and Archie Comic books, rolled up tightly and held in her hand. No one questioned how or why this little girl was the way she was. We just loved her everyday and rejoiced in her innocence and her love of life, her love of music and her elegant dancing hands and fingers. Her likes and dislikes honored and treasured, like Pepsi and peanut M&Ms, and Jimmie Carter and Victor Newman. She defined our lives and made us see how life should be aimlessly enjoyed, without limits. Father Shaw told us children like her are Angels on Earth. He was right. She was a one-of-a-kind Little Angel whose presence was our norm and our children’s norm. Every family should have a special child like her ~ our world would be a much more pleasant place. Coreen was supposed to live a very short life, but she blessed us with 53 years of her light and presence. We are so lucky to have had her in our lives.
Coreen is survived by her 6 sisters, Patricia Blodgett, Paula (Carnegie) Williams, Audrey (Arnold) Olney, Anna (Bill Edgar) Blodgett, Connie (Bobby) Lewis, and Jill (Robert Haggerty) Blodgett, and her 2 brothers, Philip Blodgett and Douglas (Thelma) Blodgett. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved watching.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents Jim and Barbara Blodgett and her older brother James “Dutchie” Blodgett.
Our family is indebted to our sister Audrey, who welcomed Coreen into her family home and provided for her until her last days. Coreen lived the highest quality of life with Audrey and there are no words to express our gratitude for the sacrifices she made to provide a loving and caring home for Coreen. Her and her family’s dedication to Coreen was unending and so appreciated.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank all doctors and nurses who provided Coreen’s specialized care throughout the years. Your kindness and support and medical assistance is much appreciated.
Holy Rosary will be recited for Coreen Tuesday December 7, 2021 at 3 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish Washington. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Wednesday December 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in White Swan, Washington. Coreen will be laid to rest at Reservation Cemetery, Wapato Washington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Covid restrictions will be in place. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
