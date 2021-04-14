Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Corae R. Temple of Moxee was called to her eternal rest on April 10, 2021.
She was born September 3, 1935 in Wilkin County Minnesota to Cleva R. and Ida M. (Ruediger) Hiebert.
The family moved to Antioch, Ca. in 1943 where her father worked in the ship yards helping to build ships during World War II. In 1946 the family again moved, and this time to the Moxee area where she attended school and worked on the family farm. The family also worked in the hop fields and picked fruit in their younger years.
Corae was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Yakima.
During her employment years she worked for Bayly Corp. for many years. Also Noel Foods, Inland-Joseph Fruit Company and Valley Fruit.
Survivors include two sons, Chey Anthony and Ley Alan Temple of Moxee, and a sister, Carie Romain Goff of Howell, Mi., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents Cleva Robert and Ida Martha Hiebert, five brothers: Cecil Robert, Clave Russell, Clint Richard, Covey Ruben and Carle Raymond Hiebert, four sisters: Clara Ruth Jones, Carol Ramona Butler, Cleta Rozetta Denbeste and Celia Rose Hiebert, and two nephews.
A visitation will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. in Yakima, Wa. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Yakima, Wa. Concluding services will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or School or Evergreen Lutheran High School.
Keith & Keith is in charge of arrangements.
