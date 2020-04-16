We are very sad to share the news that our mother, Constance May Wright (Carlton), passed away April 4, 2020 at the age of 90.
Connie was born in Dayton, Washington on November 25, 1929. Connie’s roots are in Eastern Washington where our family wheat farm is still in operation. Her father and mother, Glen and Aleen Carlton, moved to Yakima and opened a grocery store on S. 6th St. It remained opened through WWII. Connie and her sister Shirley attended Yakima High School. Connie particularly loved Drama and Dance. She enjoyed being co-announcer for a KIMA radio program. She helped organize dances for the after school club for young people. She was a member of the swim team at Lion’s pool. She graduated in 1947. She attended Marylhurst College in Portland, Oregon.
She married her first husband Frank Hanses. They lived in Chicago, Illinois where they had a daughter, Karen. They returned to Yakima after a brief time. She met and married her second husband, Robert P. Wright Jr. They owned and operated the Roza Dehydrating Plant in Sunnyside, Washington. They had 3 children: Hiram, Will and Jennifer Wright. The family lived in Sunnyside until they sold the plant and returned to Yakima. Connie then moved with her family to Western Washington. She began a career there as an executive secretary in Seattle, notably for Pan American Airlines. Her job afforded the whole family the opportunity for worldwide travel. Connie loved to golf, garden, boat and camp. Connie retired to Indianola, Washington where she, notably, opened a lending library in the community clubhouse. She returned to Yakima again where she cared for her sister, Shirley. She then moved to Port Ludlow, Washington. She loved traveling to Hawaii, the San Juan Islands and Mexico with her family.
Connie was preceded in death by both husbands, her mother and father, and her sister. Her son, Hiram, passed away in March this year.
Connie is survived by her children: Karen Watson (Doug), Will Wright (Kim Nelson), and Jennifer Wright. She had 3 grandchildren: Reid Watson (Carrie), Nicole Wright and Hailey Wright. She had 2 great-granddaughters: Allegra Watson and Elspeth Watson.
She was the matriarch of the family for 40 years. She will be truly missed.
Connie will be buried in the Dayton Cemetery in the Carlton family plot.
