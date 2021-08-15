Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Constance “Connie” Sue Buckley passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of August 11, 2021. She was 78 and surrounded by her immediate family at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.
The only child of Charles and Eleanor Morbeck, Connie was born in Spokane and raised in Kennewick. She was a graduate of Kennewick High School, a former rodeo princess, and was crowned Miss Kennewick in 1960.
Her devoted husband of 58 years, Joe Buckley of Selah, and daughters Stephanie Eisert (Clark) of Sherwood, Oregon, and Andrea Sperry (Chris) of Vancouver, Washington, survive. In addition, she leaves behind five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
After prioritizing the young lives of her own children, Connie enjoyed a long career teaching elementary school in Selah. She retired in 2007 after positively impacting the lives of hundred of kids in her community. Her greatest impact, however, was on the family that she adored.
A faithful follower of Christ’s teachings, she began and ended each day in prayer, and lent her voice only to positive comments about others. She valued nothing more than her family and friends, many of whom will cherish the memory of her frequent, sometimes silly, and always joyous laughter.
Connie and Joe served as deacons at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church in Yakima. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, a good margarita, and especially spending time at her wooded cabin in Packwood, Washington.
A family gravesite service will be held on August 18, 2021 at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Kennewick. Her life will be celebrated publicly at 1:00 PM on October 2, 2021 at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church in Yakima. Kind donations can be sent in Connie’s memory to Camp Ghormley, 640 Lost Lake Road, Naches, WA 98937. More information and memories will be uploaded to bit.ly/2VTGBrx.
