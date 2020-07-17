Conrado Flores, Jr. and Rosa Maria Flores, both 73 of Yakima, entered into eternal life hand-in-hand at the exact same time on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Conrado was born on November 30, 1946, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. He migrated from Mexico to the U.S. with his father in 1950. Rosa was born on October 17, 1946, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Both Conrado and Rosa’s families would each later migrate to Washington state where their families settled in the Yakima Valley.
Conrado, being the hard-working, loyal man that he was, worked for only 2 companies throughout his life. Conrado started working for R&R Halvorson at an early age with his father. He gained the majority of his knowledge working for Ron and Bob Halvorson. After close to 40 years with the Halvorsons, Conrado then went on to work for the Union Gap Irrigation Company where he later retired after 10 years in 2009.
Rosa’s spirit was to serve, teach, and care for others. She believed in education. She furthered her education at Central Washington University where she would go on to earn her BA. She worked for the Yakima School District for 24 years as an elementary school teacher. She loved her students. She welcomed hugs as she would see them in town years and/or decades later. Rosa retired from the Yakima School District in 2009.
A love story that ended on earth, only to be continued in Heaven. Endings aren’t always happy, but the memories left behind is what brings true joy and happiness! Conrado and Rosa were two angels on earth that have touched many during their lifetime. The values that they chose to live their life by have been instilled in their children and so many and will continue to be passed down for generations to come.
Conrado and Rosa met in 1961 as teenagers at a dance. They loved to dance. In 1964, they were married in Toppenish at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church on October 24th. Conrado with his heart of gold, always believed in doing the right thing and treating others with the utmost respect. Conrado always had a way of making people feel so loved just by saying hello. In a smile with a twinkle in his eyes, a handshake, a hug, or a pat on the back, Conrado wouldn’t miss an opportunity to let you know he was happy to see you. He valued relationships in life. Although very loyal to family, friends, and the companies he worked for, there was no one in this world that Conrado was more loyal to than his beautiful bride Rosa.
Likewise Rosa adored Conrado. Rosa had a fiery personality that was infectious. She was a great listener. Always available to help and support. When she would comfort you, she made you feel strong and confident. Which was a testament to Rosa being a faithful servant of God. Conrado and Rosa treasured their children and embraced every moment with them. They especially loved their roles as grandparents. Conrado and Rosa valued their family (and their friends that became family) more than anything else! If they were invited to a gathering, they were there. No event was too big or too small for their calendar. They enjoyed all of the reunions, weddings, celebrations, performances, birthdays, games, and surprise visits with their loved ones. They lived their life in a way that their love for each other and their family and friends was/is undeniable.
Conrado and Rosa are survived by their 3 children, Tom (Adale) Flores of Yakima, Melissa Flores of Yakima, and Amanda (Tory) Jackson of Bothell; their 4 grandchildren, Kristy (Mark) Leonard, Thomas Flores, Cortez Jackson, and Ella Jackson, and their 5 great-grandsons, Devin, Jaeson, Jordan, Keegan, and Karter. Conrado is also survived by his mother Nellie Flores of Seattle, sisters, Ramona Flores-Cavazos, Patricia Flores, and Mary Flores, and many nephews and nieces. Conrado was preceded in death by his father Conrado Flores, Sr. and sisters, Teresa and Maria. Rosa is survived by sister Maria Isabel Flores, brothers, Juan Flores, Jose Flores, and Robert Flores, and many nephews and nieces. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents Gerardo Flores, Sr. and Elisa Villarreal, brother Rumaldo and sister Margarita.
Services for Conrado and Rosa will be on Friday, July 17, 2020. There will be a viewing from 9 am to 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. At 11 am, we will proceed to Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish for a graveside service. Covid precautions will be followed at both the viewing and graveside service, including social distancing and masks required.
The family would like to thank the medical team with a special thank you to Amy Root who cared for these two precious people in their courageous fight.
