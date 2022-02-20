Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
It is with a mixture of sadness and great joy that the family of Rev. Connie O. Williams announces his departure to his Heavenly reward. On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Lord called his faithful servant home.
Connie was born on February 14, 1944, to Roy Ellsworth Williams and Virginia (Bailey) Williams in Susanville, CA. The Williams family moved to the Yakima Valley in the late 1940’s, eventually settling in Prosser. Connie attended Prosser High School, graduating in 1963.
Answering the call of the Lord on his life to become a minister, he attended Northwest Bible College in Kirkland, WA. There he met Edith Wilhelm whom he married on July 16, 1966. They had three children, Shane, Peter, and Elizabeth, and a fourth that would come much later in life – Richard McMillan. Connie pastored three Assemblies of God churches in his lifetime: Winthrop, Onalaska, and Union Gap.
A Graveside Service and Celebration of Life have been planned. For information, please refer to his memorial page at Brookside Funeral Home, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where you can also send memories and condolences.
