Connie Marie Haupt, 60 years young, passed away peacefully June 10th, 2020 due to early onset Alzheimer’s disease. She was born August 20th, 1959 in Sunnyside, Washington.
Connie was full of life and had a big heart from an early age. This translated into a nurse’s aide position. While caring for her precious kids, she went on to get her nursing license and administration certification. It suited her servant heart taking care of the elderly which led her to dedicate 30 years working at a long-term care facility in Yakima. Numerous friends and family will remember her love of cruises, girl trips especially to the beach. She loved to dance to her favorites like Rod Stewart and the Beach Boys.
Her last few months in memory care, she was still walking around taking care of the other residents. She was known as the “Little General” due to co-workers hearing the sound of her heels walking the halls of the care facilities standing a whole 4 ft. 8” tall.
Her life was a living example of her favorite song “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart. She would do anything for anyone; she had the biggest heart of all. She was the apple of our eye – always gentle – always with a smile – we had more to discover – more to love but she left us all too soon. We will always cherish our memories of our sweet fun-loving Connie who we are proud to call her our mom, daughter, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her mother Dorothy Pratt, father Clarence and Millie Haupt; brothers and sisters in-law Kevin and Amy Haupt, Dave and Leslie Haupt; godparents Karen and Larry Miller and her two children Ashley and Joshua Kelsch; all who she loved dearly and held all family and friends close to her heart.
We would like to thank the nurses at Cottage in the Meadows for taking such good care of her in her final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In