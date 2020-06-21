Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our loving Mother, Connie L. Orth passed away on June 6, 2020 in Yakima. Connie was born in Garrison, Missouri on August 11th, 1938 and as a child moved with her family to Selah, where she graduated from Selah High in 1956. Connie married Merlin (Mick) Orth in 1956 and they were happily married for 61 years before his death in 2018. Connie and Mick had 2 daughters whom they adored.
Connie was a wonderful Mother and loved her family and friends. Connie was kind, loving, gentle and an artistic person. In 1965 they moved the family to Alaska and during their time there, Connie was a member of a small art gallery in Anchorage where she would show and sell her paintings. There were many adventures. Mom and Dad fished Russian River sharing a gravel bar with a bear, and we had trips to Clam Gulch digging for clams in the pouring rain. Things that now bring a smile to your face. In later years, Mick and Connie spent a lot of time enjoying drives around the valley. It was their “thing.”
Mom loved her life and each day she awoke, she knew it was a gift from God.
8 years ago all of our lives changed when Mom was diagnosed with dementia. It was a hard road to travel, but she did it with grace and courage.
Connie leaves behind daughters Debra Holland (Rob), Catherine Graves (George) and a granddaughter, Maryn Burns (Jason) of Ohio. She leaves one sister, Wylovene Liebert, a brother, Greg Peace (Cindy), and many loving nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her husband Mick, her parents Otis and Pearl Peace, a sister, Loraine, and a brother, JT.
A Graveside Service will be held on July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Wenas Cemetery. Thank you to Highgate Memory Care and Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice for your care of our Mother. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
