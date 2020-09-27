Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Concepcion V. “Connie” Trevino, of Grandview, passed away on September 22, 2020. Concepcion was born to Maximo Villanueva and Francisca Santoy on January 1, 1935 in San Carlos, TX and raised in Edinburg, TX. Her parents farmed on 50 acres of government land and helped her siblings plant and harvest various crops and raised farm animals that were sold to local warehouses. Due to her father’s declining health, she and her siblings provided for the family by traveling to Wyoming to work in the cotton and sugar beet fields. After migrating throughout the West, her family settled in Granger in 1951. On July 11, 1953, she married Juan Trevino in Prosser, WA and continued to migrate for work before building their home in Grandview, WA. She was a stay-at-home mom until she later worked in various retail locations in Sunnyside and Grandview before starting her own day care center in the ‘80s. Concepcion was an active parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church in Grandview where she sang in the choir, served as a Eucharistic minister, and was a Guadalupana. Concepcion cherished her time with family and went above and beyond in helping them as her family’s happiness was of utmost importance to her. She instilled her love of cooking, her faith, and, most importantly, her love for each and every one of her children and grandchildren, including raising and caring for Madison until the end.
Concepcion is survived by eight children, Juan Carlos (Norma) Trevino, Jesus Trevino, David (Dianne) Trevino of Grandview, Max Trevino of Utah, Sylvia (Jerry) Perales of Richland; Linda (Oliver) Brock and Lee Trevino of Olympia; Lydia (Eric) Roach of Indiana; and son-in-law Gary Torrence of Tacoma. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and multiple great- and great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Concepcion is also survived by her sister Petra (Eugene) Villa and sister-in-law Mary Villanueva of Granger, and sister Bertha Guerra of Richland. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Rey Villanueva, sister Mary Ortiz, husband Juan, daughter Dolores Torrence, and grandson Rich Guerin. Our family would like to extend our warmest thanks and appreciation to the doctors and nurses that cared for her during the last 20 years while she battled cancer on and off again.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home. PLEASE BE CONSIDERATE OF YOUR FAMILY AND WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE PHYSICAL DISTANCING. Those wishing to sign Concepcion’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
