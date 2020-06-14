March 13, 1928 - May 17, 2020
Describing the life of Colleen Korach is as difficult as describing the facets of a brilliant diamond or the colors of a double rainbow. She was unique in so many ways, but very down to earth in her approach to life. Her family was her world and she created a home that drew people in and made them her family regardless of biological tie or name. She did this with a generous nature, a great sense of humor, an upbeat attitude, and a genuine love of people and animals.
Colleen was born in Kansas and moved to the Yakima Valley as a child. She flourished in her Valley surroundings and made many friends, but none more cherished than Nona Brown who she met in the ninth grade. She also met Robert Glover in school, and they eventually married and moved to his family’s ranch in Parker Heights. The marriage produced two sons, Jack and Greg, before ending in divorce. Colleen went on to marry Dan Korach, a man who was her everything for 22 years. This marriage extended her family to include stepdaughters Karen and Cheryl who became the girls she always wanted. The combined family shared a love of water activities and spent many hours water-skiing, hanging out by the pool, and tooling around Puget Sound in Sweets (a yacht Dan named for Colleen). Watching football, including Colleen’s Oakland Raiders, filled the family’s winter months.
After Dan’s death, Colleen moved to Terrace Heights where she lived independently for over 30 years. These years saw new friends (Jerry Martin, and Jerrilynn and Jerry Kincaid) become family to Colleen through their kindness, generosity, and humor. In her later years, Colleen also connected with Wilbur Kwak, a classmate from her high school days. Colleen and Wilbur loved taking in the Terrace Heights views, reminiscing about the good old days, and sharing many meals together over a nine-year period.
One month before her 91st birthday, Colleen left Terrace Heights and moved to her new home at Fieldstone Orchard West in Yakima. This assisted living facility provided Colleen with a beautiful place to live and one more family to collect and cherish until her passing on May 17th, 2020. A family-only graveside service was held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park where she was then laid to rest. Colleen is survived by son Greg Glover (Susan), stepdaughters Karen Glover and Cheryl Kennedy (Jim), six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, five nieces, four nephews, and the various other people she thought of as family.
Thank you goes to the following. To Dr. Joseph DiMeo, Colleen’s doctor -- you were a perfect match for Colleen and your care, compassion, and guidance made all the difference to her and to us. To everyone at Fieldstone Orchard West, Colleen always said that she couldn’t have moved to a better place. She was very happy and loved you all. Finally, a big thank you to Judy Evans and Keisha Lowell. Your dedicated care of Tucker was appreciated more than words can express.
