Colleen Kay Staley, 61, of Yakima, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Colleen was born September 17, 1959 in Yakima, WA to Duane and Kathleen (Rummel) Peterson and married David Staley in November of 1980.
Colleen graduated from Davis High School where she was on the drill team. She worked for Yakima County Beverage and then went to work with her mother cleaning several businesses, but mainly Michelson’s Packaging. Her mother, Kathleen, started at Michelson’s at an early age and had Colleen start working with her in 1984. They continued that until Colleen’s health was failing and Kathleen finally retired at the same time at the age of 82!
Colleen enjoyed camping, she was very crafty and loved to make greeting cards. She was a major animal lover, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her granddaughter, Addysen.
She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Peterson; husband David Staley; son Travis (Stephanie) Staley; sister, Joreen Greene; a granddaughter, Addysen; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To share a memory, visit www.brooksidefuneral.com.
