Memorial service to be held for Colleen Grace Olson Bliss on Saturday, June 19th at 11 am at the Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. in Yakima, Wa. Burial will follow at West Hills Cemetery, 11800 Douglas Rd. in Yakima, Wa.
