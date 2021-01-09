Colleen Grace Carlson Bliss passed away on December 2, 2020 in Highland, Utah, in the presence of her loving husband, John.
Born in Jud, North Dakota on July 8, 1928, Colleen was the third of the eight children born to Andrew Julius Oscar Carlson and Emma Kristina Holmedal.
Colleen attended school at Jud, North Dakota and completed her high school education in the neighboring town of Edgely. She went on to attend secretarial school in Seattle, Washington. She then worked at Ford Motor Company for a year and a half while also working a second job as a fast-food waitress at Gramps Hamburger Restaurant. John Bliss happened to frequent this fast-food joint with the excuse of playing pinball with his buddy. Both he and his pal vied for her attention. However, John won.
They were married on November 25, 1955 at a Church in Lewiston, Idaho with John’s brother and sister-in-law as witnesses and travel companions.
After their marriage, the couple continued to live in the Seattle area, where Colleen worked at Prudential Mortgage and Loan while John worked at Boeing. In 1970, they then moved to Yakima, Washington where they retired years later.
John and Colleen had good friends in the American Legion with whom they often camped and fished at Newhalem Dam and Ross Lake. They also loved to help their friends out by watching their children for them when needed.
Colleen loved to travel. She and John would visit relatives in Arizona and California annually. They shared many beautiful trips to places such as Alaska, the Caribbean, and even traveled to Colleen’s ancestor’s home in Denmark. On one of their trips to California, they picked up a ‘rescue dog’ named Teddy who became their lifelong companion. Teddy adored Colleen and would not move off of her lap on car trips.
John and Colleen shared a wonderful sixty-five years together. John will sorely miss Colleen.
Colleen is survived by her husband, John Bliss (Highland, Utah); sister, Dorothy Zotnick (Ron) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sister Norma Hill of Massachusetts; and brother Ron (Karen) of North Dakota. She is preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings.
Colleen will be interred at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, Washington.
