Clyde Mack went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 25, 2021. He was born to Iner Hjelmer Mack and Grace Mack in Superior, Wisconsin on March 11, 1939.
Mack was married at age 17 to Alice Mae Sargent and they were married for 53 years, until her passing. They had three children together, Lasonja Kay Mack, Larenda Rae Mack, and Clyde Wayne Mack Jr. In 2011, Clyde met and married his second love, Norma Kay Mack.
Clyde spent the last 25 years working on small engines for his friends and neighbors. He also worked at Pepsi in Yakima for 28 years.
Clyde was a devoted Christian and knew the Lord all his life. He was always ready to tell anyone about the good news of Jesus.
Clyde was preceded in death by his late wife Alice, daughter Larenda, and granddaughter, Mackenzie. He is survived by his wife Norma Mack, his siblings Vernon Mack and Connie Vetter, his children Clyde Wayne Mack Jr. and Lasonja Hill, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
