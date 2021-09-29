Clyde M. Vincent Jr.

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Clyde M. (Vince) Vincent Jr., recently from Atascocita, TX (previously from Yakima, WA and Richland, WA), passed away September 14, 2021 in Kingwood, Texas. He was 97.
Clyde was born on October 25, 1923 in Spokane, WA to Clyde and Verna Vincent. He graduated from Creston High School in 1941 and he was proud to be in the Top 12 of his class (there were only 12 in his class). He played the saxophone and was selected to the Washington State All-State band.
He joined the Army in February 1943 and served in Europe during World War II, landing on Normandy Beach just three days after D-Day. Clyde was a Private First Class in the Company A 17th Signal Operation Battalion. He was Honorably Discharged after the war in October 1945.
After the war, Clyde worked as an Electrician/Substation Wireman throughout the Northwest. He worked on the construction of Grand Coulee Dam, the Hanford Project (1953-1971) and retired from Pacific Power & Light in Yakima (1988). He was a member of the IBEW for more than 75 years.
Clyde was a member of the Richland Masonic Lodge #283, F & AM (57 years), a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of the Masada Shriners of Yakima and the VFW.
In July of 1977, Clyde received burns to his arms and legs after a boom on a truck he was standing near came in contact with a high voltage transmission line. The good news is, while in the hospital, he met the love of his life, Pat. Clyde and Pat married on July 1, 1978. Clyde is preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his parents, Clyde and Verna; and his brother, Warren “Pootch” Vincent. He is survived by his children, Rick (Zhenya), Greg (Cindy), Marty (Patti), his six stepchildren (Kwajalein Miller, Quannee Eilers, Shawn Miller, Cherokee Frazier, Chyma Smith, and Karim Miller), and numerous grandchildren/great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be at the Rainier Memorial Center located at 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM on October 1, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park located at 3001 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA at 3:00 on October 1, 2021.
