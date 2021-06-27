Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Clyde C. Fulton, 86, of Yakima, WA, passed away on June 19, 2021 at his home.
Clyde was born in Quitman, AK on March 21, 1935, son of the late Alonzo and Alice Fulton (Atterberry). He is survived by his spouse, Donna Fulton (Rogers), and his two children, Michelle (Tim) Sullivan and Jeff Fulton. He is also survived by two brothers, Leo and Ron Fulton, and his three grandchildren, Jessica, Ian and Birch.
Clyde graduated from Yakima High School in 1953 and served in the Army from 1956 to 1958 as a paratrooper. He later completed training as a lift-truck mechanic, specializing in electric lift trucks, and worked for Hyster, later Papé, for many years, covering the territory from Winthrop to Northern Oregon. He met his wife, Donna, through mutual friends and wooed her with the offer of listening to some new record albums together. They were married October 7, 1966.
Clyde enjoyed fishing, growing unique and unusual plants, and telling big stories. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In