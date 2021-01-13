Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Clyde Alvey, loving husband, dad, and grandpa passed away on January 9, 2021. Clyde was born in Eufala, Oklahoma on November 4, 1933 to Tom and Bertie Alvey.
In his younger years Clyde was a truck driver and a roofer. He was known as the fastest roofer on the west side of the state.
Clyde and his wife bought a seamless rain gutter business in 1975. In 1988 they sold the business and retired to the east side of the state to the Yakima Valley.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and brothers David and Jesse, and a sister, JoAnn. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruby, a daughter, Deborah, son Rick, daughter Sheree, and daughter Sheila, 6 grandsons, 3 great-grandsons, and 7 great-granddaughters, brothers Don and Raymond, and sisters Rose and Wilma, and many many nieces and nephews.
He loved to travel and was a gypsy at heart. He loved camping and dirt bike riding, and golfing with his brother Don and grandsons Jeremy and Damon. He loved doing karaoke with his wife and watching old John Wayne movies. He loved to tease and joke and was the life of the party. His family meant everything to him and he will be sorely missed until we see him again in God’s Kingdom.
A private family Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). The Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Clyde’s obituary on our website, www.shawandsons.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared. A Graveside Service will be open to the public and follow the Funeral at 1:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family.
