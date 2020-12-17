Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Clinton Vernon McMullen, 82, of Prosser, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
He was born on February, 5, 1938 in Pinehurst, Washington to Seford Vernon and Oliva Winnie (Stratton) McMullen. He was raised and educated in Everett until the family moved to Twisp his senior year of high school. He graduated with the Class of 1956. Clint met his future wife, Barbara Lee Brooks while in high school and the couple married on November 2, 1957 in Twisp which is where all three of their children were born, Vince, Cindy and Mechele. Clint served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA and Adak, Alaska until his honorable discharge on March 1, 1967. The family moved to Prosser in 1983 and Clint worked for All West Select Sires, retiring after thirty years.
Clint loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed carpentry and metal work. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Clint is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Barbara of Prosser; son, Vince McMullen of Berkley, CA; daughters, Cindy (Gary) Hedstrom of East Wenatchee and Mechele (Damon) Culver of Prosser; three grandchildren, Boomer and Bailey Hedstrom and Lane Culver; two sisters, Winnie McGee of Lake Stevens and Carol Peterson of Omak; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenny (Eleanor) McMullen; grandson, Jordon Culver; and brothers-in-law, Buzz McGee and Jerry Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In