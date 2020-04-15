Prosser Funeral Home
Clinton Edward Simmons, age 59 of Bickleton, entered into rest on April 1, 2020 at Prosser Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 12, 1960 to Merle and Donnie (Town) Simmons in Moscow, Idaho.
Clint was raised and educated in Richland and Kennewick and graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1978. He was very active in the Boy Scouts and worked diligently to become an Eagle Scout and at the same time became a self-taught farrier. He put himself through college, earning a BA in Education from Central Washington University in Ellensburg. At the age of fifty Clint retired from farrier work and returned to college to extend his education studying science at CWU. For the past five years, Clint was a science teacher both in jr. high and high school for the Bickleton School District. Clint was a mentor to many young people and taught them about animals, nature, camping or anything else they were interested to learn about.
Clint is survived by his mother, Donnie Sylvester, and his brother, Wayne Martin Simmons, both of Henderson, Nevada; his niece, Kaci Salnick of Seattle; his former wife, Jodi Hauser, and her daughter, Carlie Hauser of Townsend, Montana; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, three brothers and one sister.
