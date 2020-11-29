Valley Hills Funeral Home
Clifford L. Triplett, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima. Clifford proudly served in the US Army and upon his honorable discharge became a member of the Nob Hill Grange eating to 1959. Clifford was a proud business owner of his own trucking company. He was a lifelong member of the Eagles, The American Legion, and the Central Washington Back Country Horsemen.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Triplett and his sister Bonnie Ranger of Yakima, WA.
Funeral services have been postponed due to the current situation. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com for updates and to share memories with the family.
