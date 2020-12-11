Clifford James Lewis

February 28, 1954 - November 11, 2020
We sadly announce the passing of Cliff Lewis, 66 years young and all-around fun guy. He was the youngest child of Ella Retzer Lewis and Edward B. Lewis Jr. Cliff grew up in San Francisco with his sister Kathy Derby and brother Bud (Ed Lewis III) who passed away in 1978.
Cliff moved to Yakima in the early ‘70’s where he worked for Pyramid Orchards. Eventually he met and married the love of his life, Pat, and moved to Portland where they spent many happy years fishing, traveling, and spending time with Pat’s sons Brian and Brent. Pat passed away in 1996, which eventually brought Cliff back to Yakima where he went to work with Food Services of America until his retirement.
Cliff is survived by his daughter Miranda Garza and his grandchildren Kenessa, Jeremiah and Kenneth. He is also survived by his stepsons Brent Sumner and his wife Shannon, Brian Sumner and his Sumner grandkids Nicolle, Brianna, Ashlyn and Janeah plus his great-granddaughter Aubree. He loved being a Grandpa and they loved him right back!
Cliff is also survived by his sister Kathy and her sweetheart Alan, his niece Christine Day (Mike), nephew Bob Derby (Maria) and nieces Becky Haskell, Penny Carstens (Richard) and Tammy Frost, aunts Reta Retzer and Kathie Wood, as well as his sister-in-law Mary, who he thought of as a sister, and his grand-nephew and several grand-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Ella, much loved nephew Keith as well as his brother-in-law Bob.
He was also survived by his many many cousins on both the Retzer and Lewis side who are like a big bunch of siblings… always there when you need them. Cliff loved nothing more than gathering with this large extended family which was so important to him. Countless hours were spent playing UNO, 10,000 or just enjoying good food together. He will also be sadly missed by his dear friends he made in Yakima and Portland, many of whom he met through work and his favorite pastimes bowling, camping and golf. He was also an avid fan of the SF 49ers and Giants.
Thanks for the great times, Cliff. We will love you and miss you forever!!!
There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In